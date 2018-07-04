Crews respond to water rescues at Beaver Dam Swimming Club, Patapsco River

Rescue units responded to two water rescue incidents Wednesday afternoon — one at a swimming club in Baltimore County and one in the Patapsco River in Howard County.

Baltimore County police and fire personnel were called to the Beaver Dam Swimming Club in Cockeysville around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer in the facility’s quarry.

An employee at the swim club said another swimmer saw an adult Hispanic male jump into the water but never surfaced.

The Baltimore County Fire Department’s dive team arrived at the scene with sonar equipment to locate the missing swimmer, a spokesman said. Authorities reported at around 4:15 p.m. that an adult male had been found unharmed.

Earlier, shortly before 3 p.m., two people were being evaluated in the Howard County area of Ilchester after they were rescued from the Patapsco River near the swinging bridge.

