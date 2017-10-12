Trial delayed for Columbia man charged in Virginia teen's killing

The trial of a former Virginia Tech student from Columbia who is charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl has been postponed.
David Eisenhauer, a graduate of Wilde Lake High School, was scheduled to stand trial next month in the 2016 killing of Nicole Lovell of Blacksburg, Va.
The Roanoke Times reported that a judge granted a request Wednesday from Eisenhauer's lawyers to put off the trial for several months.
His defense team won a delay after one of his lawyers said during a court hearing Wednesday that forensic experts need time to review raw data from at least 17 phones, computers and other electronic devices in the case.
Natalie Keepers, a Laurel resident and also a former Virginia Tech student, is charged with being an accessory. The trial for the Hammond High School graduate is scheduled to begin in February.