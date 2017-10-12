Trial delayed for Columbia man charged in Virginia teen's killing

CAPTION Why didn’t hotel security notice Paddock bringing in at least 10 suitcases filled with guns? (Oct. 12, 2017) Why didn’t hotel security notice Paddock bringing in at least 10 suitcases filled with guns? (Oct. 12, 2017) CAPTION A new survey from Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research demonstrates that 401(k) plans are destined to fail millions of Americans. (Oct. 11, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) A new survey from Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research demonstrates that 401(k) plans are destined to fail millions of Americans. (Oct. 11, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

The trial of a former Virginia Tech student from Columbia who is charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl has been postponed.

David Eisenhauer, a graduate of Wilde Lake High School, was scheduled to stand trial next month in the 2016 killing of Nicole Lovell of Blacksburg, Va.

The Roanoke Times reported that a judge granted a request Wednesday from Eisenhauer's lawyers to put off the trial for several months.

His defense team won a delay after one of his lawyers said during a court hearing Wednesday that forensic experts need time to review raw data from at least 17 phones, computers and other electronic devices in the case.

Natalie Keepers, a Laurel resident and also a former Virginia Tech student, is charged with being an accessory. The trial for the Hammond High School graduate is scheduled to begin in February.