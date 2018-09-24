Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 North in Howard County on Monday morning

A tractor-trailer accident shut down a section of Interstate 95 North in Howard County on Monday morning.

The crash, which involved two tractor-trailers, a dump truck and six cars, closed all lanes on the northbound side of the highway at Interstate 895, according to Maryland State Police.

The accident was reported at about 7 a.m., and I-95 was still closed as of 8:10 a.m. Police hoped to reopen the road by about 9:10 a.m., a state police spokesman said.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to state police.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan