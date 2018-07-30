SBA providing loans to Maryland businesses, residents for May flood damage

As the threat of more flooding looms in the Baltimore region, the Small Business Administration will open three centers in the Baltimore area this week to provide information about disaster loans available to Maryland residents and businesses affected by the first major floods of the season, in late May.

The SBA will open Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County on Tuesday to provide information about low-interest loans available to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit groups affected by flooding that occurred from the May 27 storms.

The centers will be open through Aug. 7, allowing flood victims to apply for loans in person and providing information about disaster preparedness.

The late May flooding resulted in the death of one man when Ellicott City was ravaged for the second time in two years. Heavy rain left entire floors of homes in Baltimore and Catonsville underwater.

Although Ellicott City, South Baltimore and Baltimore County bore the brunt of the late May flood damage, loans will also be available for affected people in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The SBA’s flood assistance comes amid one of the wettest spring-summer periods the Baltimore area has seen. The threat of flooding gave Ellicott City another scare last week as another series of storms moved through the area. And rain is expected to continue through the week.

Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million from the SBA to cover the costs of property damage. The SBA also provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses in need of working capital.

For homeowners, the SBA will provide loans up to $200,000 to go toward damage to real estate. Residents can also apply for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property damaged by flooding.

There are caps on the amounts for which individuals can apply, but no limit on the total amount available through the SBA.

“It’s really important for us to be able to respond to issues and we can’t be standing there with our hands empty when people come for help,” SBA spokesman Christopher Hatch said.

Interest rates will be available as low as 3.61 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for nonprofits and 1.94 percent for homeowners and renters, for loans with terms up to 30 years.

“We always just tell people to apply, and the worst we can say is ‘no,’” Hatch said.

The information centers will be located at:

* Stillmeadow Evangelical Free Church, 5110 Frederick Ave., in Baltimore.

* B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, 3711 Maryland Ave.) in Ellicott City.

* Catonsville Senior Center, 501 N. Rolling Road.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. The centers will close at 4 p.m. on their final day, Aug. 7.

Similar SBA loans were available to Ellicott City residents and businesses in 2016. The agency approved 16 loans — six for homes and 10 for businesses — for $1.8 million total to assist with flood damage two years ago, according to SBA spokesman Michael Lampton.

In addition to applying for loans in person at the centers, applicants can also submit requests online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Loan applications are typically processed within 21 days, Lampton said in an email.

The filing deadline for applications for physical property damage is Sept. 24, and the deadline for economic injury applications is April 25, 2019.

