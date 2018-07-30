Crash on Route 100 closes westbound lanes in Elkridge

A crash involving a single tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes on Maryland Route 100 at the Route 1 exit Monday morning, according to Howard County police.

Officials said they received a report at about 9:30 a.m. that a tractor-trailer carrying scrap metal was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Elkridge. No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear how the accident happened, and the incident is under investigation, said Seth Hoffman, a Howard County police spokesman.

The tractor-trailer was carrying a “full load” of scrap metal, including pieces of a car, said John Schofield, a State Highway Administration spokesman. There was also a diesel spill for about 100 feet across all of the westbound lanes.

Officials expect to reopen the highway by 1 p.m., Schofield said.

