Historic preservation group criticizes plan to tear down Ellicott City buildings as part of flood plan

A statewide preservation advocacy group is concerned Howard County’s $50 million plan to demolish up to 19 buildings in historic Ellicott City would do little to mitigate flooding, and could jeopardize the status of the town’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Preservation Maryland issued a statement questioning and condemning the proposal after Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and Howard County Councilman Jon Weinstein announced plans Thursday to demolish buildings, build water retention facilities and expand waterways beneath the street in the historic mill town during the next five years. County officials said the measures would help lessen the impacts of future floods and improve public safety in the town.

Ellicott City’s Main Street has flooded twice since 2016, destroying businesses and residences and killing several people. Kittleman and Weinstein said the plan was aimed at increasing the safety of residents, business owners and visitors.

In a statement, Preservation Maryland said the group supports efforts to save lives in Ellicott City, but suggested alternative strategies to tearing down buildings. Under the plan, 5 percent of the historic district — 10 buildings at the base of Main Street, seven residences and two other structures — would be demolished.

“Proven stormwater management tools and scientifically driven hydrologic retention efforts should be employed to reverse the damaging manmade impacts now causing these events,” Preservation Maryland said in a statement. “Demolition of historic buildings, is not, however, a proven strategy nor has it been adequately studied in Ellicott City to understand its hydrological impact.”

The group wanted to learn more about the county’s decision making process, and worried that removing buildings could create new flood patterns that would put other sites, like the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, a National Historic Landmark, at risk.

Preservation Maryland is also concerned demolishing buildings in Ellicott City could lead to the town’s removal from the National Register of Historic Places, thereby limiting tax credits and other incentives available for the community.

Jim Gabbert, a historian at the National Register of Historic Places who reviews sites in Maryland, said the National Register can remove a place if the historic character that made it eligible for the list is compromised. But the National Register does not take places off the list unless someone requests them to be removed.

The National Register of Historic Places lists both individual buildings and entire districts. The Ellicott City Historic District, as well as individual sites in the town, are part of the the register.

“In the case of a district, if the extent of the loss is such that it no longer reflects why it was listed then it can be removed from the National Register,” Gabbert said.

Gabbert said without knowing the history of each of the 19 buildings slated for removal in Ellicott City, it’s hard to say whether their demolition would constitute an argument for removing the district from the register.

“It could be 19 particularly significant resources,” he said. “While everything within the district boundaries are listed in the National Register as part of the district, there are those that have more historic value than others.”

Sites listed on the National Register are not inherently protected from construction or modification. But if property owners are using federal funds to change a site on the register — as Howard County hopes to do — they must consult with the state preservation office (in Ellicott City’s case, the Maryland Historical Trust) on whether the project will adversely affect the site’s historic nature, Gabbert said.

Howard County officials said they expect to use a combination of local, state and federal funds for their five-year project to stave off short-term flooding in the historic mill town.

“Ellicott City is one of the state of Maryland’s crown jewels. What is done here will resonate for generations to come – and could, if done correctly, set a standard to which the rest of the nation strives to meet,” Preservation Maryland said in the statement. “Preservation Maryland firmly believes we must rise to meet this challenge. The future of Ellicott City depends on it.”

Ellicott City assesses damage the day after a flood ravaged its historic Main Street for the second time in two years.

