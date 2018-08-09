Police chase after robbery ends in crash early Thursday in Howard County; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested Thursday morning following a police chase that ended with a crash in Elkridge, according to police.

The incident began as an armed robbery in Baltimore on Thursday morning, according to the Howard County Police Department.

At about 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Howard County police spotted a stolen Ford F-150 truck allegedly involved with the robbery. Police saw the truck on Route 40 near Normandy Woods Drive in Ellicott City and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped away, according to police. Officers followed the truck for a short time until it crashed on the ramp from Route 100 to Interstate 95 north, police said.

Three people bailed out of the truck, police said. They were searched, and all three were taken into custody by the Baltimore Police Department. Their identities were not immediately available.

The ramp from Route 100 to I-95 was closed but reopened later Thursday morning.

