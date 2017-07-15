Motorcyclist flown to Shock Trauma following West Friendship collision

A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries following a collision Saturday evening on Route 32 in West Friendship in Howard County.

Kenneth Reid Stalcup, 58, was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center after his 2003 Yamaha XV1600 and another vehicle collided, according to Howard police.

Police were called to the scene of the collision at Old Frederick Road about 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they think Stalcup’s motorcycle was traveling south when it struck a Honda CR-V that was crossing Route 32 on Old Frederick Road. Investigators think the Honda had a green light at the time of the collision, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Sandy Pohyang Kim, 48, and an 8-year-old passenger, were not injured.

The collision closed portions of Route 32 for about two hours.

