Motorcycle crash in Howard County

A man is in serious but stable condition after his motorcycle crashed with a car Monday evening in Howard County, according to county police.

Police said Stewart Russell Long, 36, of Elkridge, was riding his motorcycle through the intersection of Freetown Road and Quarterstaff Road in the Columbia area around 5:23 p.m.

A Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on Quarterstaff Road at the same time, and the two vehicles collided. Police said they believe the Kia failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle. The investigation is continuing.

The driver of the Kia and another passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.

The intersection of Quarterstaff Road and Freetown Road was closed for about two hours but has reopened.

