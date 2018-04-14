Catonsville man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle Friday night

A 24-year-old Catonsville man was seriously injured after crashing a motorcycle in Ellicott City on Friday night, according to Howard County police.

Devin Trey Burs lost control of the 2006 Kawasaki Ninja that he was driving west on Md. 100 near Snowden River Parkway at about 11:41 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Burs came off the motorcycle and suffered a serious injury, according to the release.

He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Md. 100 in the area of the crash was closed for about two-and-a-half hours, police said.

