Son of former University of Maryland football coach shot and killed in Columbia

The 25-year-old son of former University of Maryland, College Park football coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night in Columbia, police said.

Meiko Anthony Locksley was shot shortly before 10: 30 p.m. and died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Neighbors heard a single gunshot and Locksley was found wounded in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road, police said.

Police said they have no suspect or motive for the killing.

College coaches and players around the country offered condolences online Monday. Mike Locksley was a popular offensive coordinator for the Terps football team. He served as the interim head coach at Maryland for six games in 2015 after the firing of Randy Edsall.

Locksley, previously the head coach at the University of New Mexico, went 1-5 as the interim coach. He was reportedly a candidate to replace Edsall permanently. Instead, DJ Durkin was hired and Locksley now works as the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

An Alabama spokesman confirmed that Mike Locksley is with his family and away from the team.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said Monday: “Mike Locksley had a family tragedy. His son was killed. I just want everybody to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, (his wife) Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy. We’ll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”

Locksley began his coaching career at what was then Towson State University in 1992, where he coached defensive backs and special teams. Locksley played safety at Towson and was named the team's defensive MVP as a senior in 1991. He and his wife, Kia, have two sons and a daughter in addition to Meiko.

Meiko Locksley played eight games for New Mexico in 2011.

Anyone with information about his shooting is asked to call Howard County Police, 410-313-STOP.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this article.

