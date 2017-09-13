News Maryland Howard County

Wilde Lake teacher Laura Wallen found dead; suspect in custody, police say

Carrie Wells
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Wilde Lake High School teacher Laura Wallen has been found dead after being reported missing, Montgomery County police said Wednesday evening. Police said a suspect had been arrested in the case.

The 31-year-old Howard County teacher from Olney went missing last week, failing to show up for the first day of classes. She was four months pregnant.

Wallen’s parents offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to her return and held a tearful press conference with Wallen’s boyfriend.

Police said they would hold a press conference with more details in the case at 8 p.m.

This breaking story will be updated.

