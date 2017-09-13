Wilde Lake teacher Laura Wallen found dead; suspect in custody, police say

Wilde Lake High School teacher Laura Wallen has been found dead after being reported missing, Montgomery County police said Wednesday evening. Police said a suspect had been arrested in the case.

The 31-year-old Howard County teacher from Olney went missing last week, failing to show up for the first day of classes. She was four months pregnant.

Wallen’s parents offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to her return and held a tearful press conference with Wallen’s boyfriend.

Police said they would hold a press conference with more details in the case at 8 p.m.

This breaking story will be updated.

cwells@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cwellssun