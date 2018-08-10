Howard County police investigate death of man in Jessup pond

Howard County police said Friday that they are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man whose body was recovered from a pond in Jessup.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police and rescue workers were called to Guilford Park in the 9900 block of Guilford Road for a report of a man in the water.

Around 6:30 p.m., a water rescue team from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services recovered the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man as Gregory Alan Scarborough, 38, of Jessup.

Investigators said they believe Scarborough fell into the pound. Police said they did not suspect foul play.

