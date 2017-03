A delivery driver from New Jersey was killed Friday morning at a Jessup business when large aluminum poles he was unloading fell on him, according to Howard County police.

Police said Carlos Urena-Valverde, 54, of Plainfield, N.J., died at the scene of the accident at Sunair Awnings in the 7700 block of Old Jessup Road.

Urena-Valverde was working for a New Jersey company called AD Freight Logistics, police said.

