Part of I-70 west closed for emergency repairs

Two lanes of Interstate 70 westbound on the bridge over the Patapsco River will remain closed for emergency repairs this weekend, according to the State Highway Administration.

The two right lanes could be closed through the weekend as crews make repairs to the bridge at the border of Baltimore and Howard counties.

The State Highway Administration estimates about 105,000 vehicles pass through the section of I-70 daily.

The administration is urging drivers to use U.S. Route 40 or Maryland Route 32 as alternate routes. Traffic signals on Route 40 westbound are being retimed to improve the flow of traffic as drivers take detours.

