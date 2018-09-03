Armed Jessup man shot in leg by Howard County police charged with assault

A 42-year-old Jessup man who was shot by a Howard County police officer Sunday was charged Monday with assault and weapons violations after police said he pointed a weapon at law enforcement agents.

Terrell R. Carroll of Carroll Heights Avenue is listed in serious condition at Maryland Shock Trauma after he was shot in the leg during a confrontation with police outside a Jessup hotel.

At approximately 9:17 p.m. Sunday, first responders were called to the Extended Stay America in the 8500 block of Washington Boulevard for a report of Carroll “acting erratically in the lobby and in need of medical assistance,” police said.

When police and other responders arrived, Carroll “displayed a handgun and exited the lobby, confronting police in the parking lot where he was shot in the leg,” Howard County police said in a statement.

“Officers first deployed beanbag rounds in an attempt to subdue him before he was shot,” police said.

Carroll has been charged with assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and weapon violations. The officer involved in the shooting is Brian Meekins, a three-year veteran of the Howard County Police Department, police said. Meekins is on standard administrative leave, police said.

The suspect’s handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.



Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

ddonovan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dougdonovan