A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday when his car veered off Route 94 in Howard County and hit a tree, police said.

Pierce B. English, of Germantown, was not wearing a seat belt and he died at the scene just south of Brittle Branch Way, Howard County police said.

He was driving a 2000 Saturn SL2 shortly before 4 a.m. when he veered off the road for an unknown reason. Route 94 was closed three hours while police investigated.

