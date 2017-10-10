Reward offered in Walmart shooting in Ellicott City

Howard County Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information in the weekend case in which a man shot another man inside a Walmart store in Ellicott City.

Police are searching for a man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build, who they say exchanged words with another man around midnight Saturday into Sunday at the store in the 3200 block of N. Ridge Road.

The man pulled out a gun and fired one shot that struck the other customer in the cheek, police said.

Police said Tuesday they don’t believe the two men knew each other before their confrontation.

The man who was hit in the cheek then went out to his car, a Mercedes sedan, got a gun and fired multiple shots at the front of the store, according to police. No one was hit.

The injured man then got into the Mercedes with a passenger, drove off and was pulled over by police nearby on Town and Country Boulevard. He was treated and released from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said.

Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said it would be premature to discuss whether that man would be charged for firing his gun at the store. Police have not publicly released his identity as the investigation into the incident continues.

CAPTION Police Det. Jemell Rayam will plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing people he detained, billing for overtime hours he didn’t work, and forging reports to cover his tracks, his attorney said. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video) Police Det. Jemell Rayam will plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing people he detained, billing for overtime hours he didn’t work, and forging reports to cover his tracks, his attorney said. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION City police will reach outside the agency to fill roles in the disciplinary trials of officers involved in the death of Freddie Gray. To prosecute the case, the city is turning to an outside attorney, Neil Duke. City police will reach outside the agency to fill roles in the disciplinary trials of officers involved in the death of Freddie Gray. To prosecute the case, the city is turning to an outside attorney, Neil Duke.

“We are still investigating all of the involved parties,” she said.



Anyone with information in the case may contact police via 410-313-STOP (7867) or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter