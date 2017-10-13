Arrest made in Howard Co. Walmart shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Walmart store in Ellicott City, Howard County police said Friday.

De’Andre Edward Eason of Ellicott City is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearm violations. He was being held without bond at the county detention center and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

The shooting happened Sunday at the Walmart in the 3200 block of North Ridge Road. Police say officers were called to the store just after midnight and found 23-year-old Matthew Allen Spencer of Baltimore suffering from a gunshot wound to the side of his face.

Investigators believe Spencer passed Eason on his way out of the store. The two men “exchanged words and gestures as they passed, the context of which is unknown,” police said in a news release Friday. They believe Spencer re-entered the store to confront Eason, who allegedly pulled out a gun and fired once before fleeing through a side door.

Spencer was treated at a local hospital and later released, police said.

Investigators say they they have no indication the men knew each other. The shooting remains under investigation, and police asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

