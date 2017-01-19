Former Va. Tech student asks judge to bar confession in killing

ROANOKE, Va. — A judge will consider whether to bar from trial the confession of a former Laurel resident and Virginia Tech student in connection with the slaying lastt year of a 13-year-old girl.

According to news outlets, Judge Robert Turk said Wednesday that he'll review lawyers' briefs and go through audio and video from the 27 hours that 19-year-old Natalie Keepers spent with investigators. He says he will decide before the trial, which is set to begin March 27.

Keepers, a graduate of Hammond High School, is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping hide the body of seventh-grader Nicole Lovell last year.

Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer, also a former Laurel resident and a graduate of Wilde Lake High School, is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding Lovell's body. His trial is also scheduled for March.