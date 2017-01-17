Ex-Virginia Tech student wants slaying trial moved

ROANOKE, Va. — A judge is considering a request to move the trial of Natalie Keepers, a Hammond High School graduate and former Virginia Tech student charged in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl.

News media outlets report that Judge Robert Turk has taken under consideration the request from Keepers, 19, of Laurel.

Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping hide the body of seventh-grader Nicole Lovell last year. Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer, another Laurel resident, former Virginia Tech student and a graduate of Wilde Lake High School, is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding Nicole Lovell's body. Their trials are scheduled for March.

The judge also ruled that Keepers can wear civilian clothes during the trial.