Howard police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Mt. Airy

Howard County police are investigating after a man involved in a motorcycle crash continued to ride home, but died outside.

At about 9:17 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Long Corner Road for a report of a dead man outside of a home.

Police said James Edward Clements, 47, of Mt. Airy, was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash sometime Saturday night in the 18600 block of Penn Shop Road, about 1.2 miles from his residence.

Investigators said Clements rode the motorcycle home after the crash, but never made it into his residence because to his injuries.

Police said they found evidence linking him to the scene of the crash, including his cell phone and helmet visor.

The investigation is ongoing.