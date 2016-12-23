Marriotts Ridge student places among nation's top young scientists

During his years at Burleigh Manor Middle School and Marriotts Ridge High School, Yoshihiro Saito has developed a keen interest in physics. Now the 15-year-old has been recognized as one of the nation's top budding research scientists.

The sophomore at Marriotts Ridge, with project partner Lauryn Wu, finished third at this month's 17th annual Siemens Competition in Math, Science and Technology — a result that earned the duo a $40,000 scholarship.

"Being a competitor at the national finals was a memorable experience that will stay with me for life," Saito said.

To get to the finals, held Dec. 5 and 6 at George Washington University, the pair finished first in a regional competition, netting another $6,000 shared scholarship.

The Siemens Competition attracted more than 1,600 project submissions from 46 states, the District of Columbia and seven other countries.

Saito, who lives in Ellicott City, and Wu, a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va., were among 96 regional finalists.

"When I first saw my name [as a regional winner], I didn't know what to think or feel," Saito said. "As I was preparing for the nationals, I got the realization of this accomplishment. While I was there, I got to meet the other finalists, who were experts in their own fields. All of these smart people were in one place, and being able to share ideas was exciting."

At the finals, Adhya and Shriya Beesam of Plano, Texas, won the $100,000 first-place scholarship, while Nikhil and Anika Cheerla of Cupertino, Calif., won the second scholarship prize of $50,000.

The Saito-Wu project had a name that reflects its complexity: "New Discovery of Large Bulk Band Gap Topological Insulators in Chemically Functionalized Two-Dimensional Compounds."

In short, the project studied the use of materials called two-dimensional topological insulators that can be used at room temperature. Currently, such insulators can only be used at an extremely low temperatures in an indoor laboratory environment.

Saito said the research he and Wu completed could have an effect on quantum computing.

"If we can use topological insulators at room temperature, we can expand their use to multiple applications," said Saito, who said his scientific passion has been influenced by physicists ranging from Albert Einstein to Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

"At very low temperatures, it's really difficult to use [the insulators] in a laboratory setting. The result that we got showed that they can actually be used at higher levels than room temperature," he said.

The path to the Siemens competition began at the Washington-based National Graphene Research and Development Center. Saito's mother, Rikka Saito, was aware of a program at the center involved in quantum mechanics research. Saito enrolled, and that's where he met Wu and their mentor, Xuan Luo.

Saito's interest in quantum mechanics merged with Wu's background in computer science. They wanted to conduct research that combined their two fields, and began learning about topological insulators, which allow electrons to move along the surface of a material rather than through it.

"The project involved physics and quantum mechanics, but the application of it was for future computers and high-powered electronics," Saito said. "It was perfect, because it overlapped our interests."

The two worked throughout the summer at the National Graphene center. In September, they submitted their project report to the competition.

"It was a very high-level, prestigious competition of national importance," said Saito, who came to the United States in 2011 from Japan with his physician mother and his sister, Yoshine, now a student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology majoring in chemical engineering.

Michelle Tomasik, a teaching postdoctoral fellow at MIT who served as a judge in the competition, pointed to the importance of the work done by Saito and Wu. She said their efforts could help physicists "explore using topological insulators in new and exciting ways."

"I was very impressed with Yoshihiro and Lauryn's depth of knowledge of the field and the materials and they complemented each other very well," Tomasik said in a news release.

Saito said his research helped him understand the role of experimentation and discovery in innovations that have changed the lives of people around the world.

"Throughout history, discovery has fueled innovations," said Saito, who also plays soccer for Marriotts Ridge.

"The lesson that I learned from this was the fun of problem-solving," he said. "There is a lot of trial and error, and you have to make use of your knowledge and try your best. When you actually find a solution, you gain a really good and accomplished feeling about yourself."

Paul Courtney, an English teacher at Marriotts Ridge who is head coach of the school's junior varsity soccer team, has witnessed Saito's development in the classroom and on the playing field.

"He's incredibly intelligent, and an intense learner," Courtney said. "He doesn't get distracted by anything. At the same time, Yoshi is also a very pleasant kid who helps others. I think it's fantastic that he has gone so far and done so well."

Saito's love of learning was further enhanced by the success of his project at the national level.

"I learned a lot from this experience, and I want to do more research next year on a similar topic that will expand on my previous" findings, Saito said. "I'd also like to do undergraduate research when I go to college. I hope to never stop exploring, learning and questioning."