Explosion leaves Howard County home destroyed

An overnight explosion left a Howard County home destroyed, according to the Howard County Department of Fire.

Late Friday night, the department was alerted by the homeowner to a gas leak in the 15000 block of Bushy Park Road in Woodbine. After units arrived, there was an explosion.

Two adults, three children and the family dog were out of the home before the explosion, the department said. There were no injuries.

Property damage is estimated at approximately $300,000.

Fire officials said the fire was under control quickly, and the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause.

The family has arranged for accommodations and will not need Red Cross assistance, the department said.

