Maryland officials warn about scams disguised as charities in wake of Ellicott City flood

Maryland officials are warning residents to donate wisely in the aftermath of the devastating flooding in Ellicott City last month.

Attorney General Brian Frosh and Secretary of State John Wobensmith advised residents on Wednesday to be careful of scams.

Frosh is advising residents to research a charity first before donating. He says to be reluctant to provide information on how donations are used.

Wobensmith says it's best to give directly to well-established charitable organizations.

The Maryland Secretary of State's Office maintains a public registry of charitable organizations authorized to solicit in Maryland.

GoFundMe has created also created a page for verified campaigns for businesses that were damaged in the flood.

Find more information on how to help recovery efforts here, and an updated list of impacted businesses here.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.