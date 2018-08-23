What Ellicott City businesses are in the buildings slated to be razed under flood plan?

A plan to try to minimize any damage from future flooding on Ellicott City’s historic Main Street will transform shopping and eating along the strip with the demolition of buildings from the Phoenix Emporium to the old Caplan’s Department Store.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman outlined Thursday a plan to tear down 10 buildings from 8049 Main St. to 8125 Main St., a strategy that is expected to cost $50 million and take five years. Officials say they believe the plan is the best hope for protecting the historic district from reliving the devastation of the floods that hit over Memorial Day weekend this year and in July 2016.

Demolishing the buildings will make room for a wider, deeper channel for the Tiber River.

These are the businesses that are housed in the buildings that are slated for demolition. Some had already decided to permanently close or move elsewhere:

» The Phoenix Emporium, a bar that was on track to reopen Aug. 30, according to its Facebook page

» Discoveries, a boutique that sold items like jewelry, art and clothing.

» Bean Hollow, a coffee shop whose owner already decided not to reopen on Main Street after the last flood.

» Great Panes, an art glass studio that had not been planning to reopen on Main Street

» Joan Eve Classics and Collectibles, an antique store that had not planned to reopen on Main Street

» Tea on the Tiber, a tea room and store

» Portalli’s, an Italian restaurant that had worked to reopen after significant damage from the 2016 flood

» Shoemaker Country, a furniture store that had reopened since the most recent flood

» Miss Fit, a women’s gym that was operating from the Caplan’s building and moved to a temporary location in Catonsville

Not all of the stores along the street’s southside reopened from the 2016; two buildings at 8081 and 8089 Main Street slated for demolition remained boarded up. Some of the buildings to be raised also include apartments.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Jess Nocera contributed to this article.

Pictures of clean up and recovery one month after flooding in Historic Ellicott City, on Thursday, June 28. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

