Howard County firefighter Nathan Flynn posthumously promoted to lieutenant

Nathan Flynn, the 13-year veteran Howard County firefighter who died after falling through the floor of a burning Clarksville home this week, has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Fire Chief John S. Butler promoted Flynn, effective Monday, which is the day Flynn died battling the blaze, spokesman Brad Tanner said.

Flynn, 34, of Havre de Grace fell into the basement of a burning two-story house at 7005 Woodscape Drive on Monday morning and was trapped for 22 minutes before being rescued.

Local, state and federal investigators on Wednesday were still seeking to determine what caused the fire. Firefighters had responded to the address for a report of smoke in the building following a possible lightning strike.

A viewing for Flynn is planned from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Gov. Larry Hogan, Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman, Fire Chief John S. Butler and fire department personnel will attend the funeral, as will Flynn’s family.

Flynn is the first firefighter with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services to be to be killed in the line of duty. He also volunteered at the Susquehanna Hose Co. in Harford County.

“Most of all, Mr. Flynn enjoyed being with his wife and kids,” an obituary published Wednesday read. “He excelled not only at his fire service but also as a husband and father.”

He is survived by his wife, Celeste Ferguson Flynn, and five children and stepchildren. Celeste said in a Facebook post that “the loss is tremendous and numbing,” and that the community’s support and compassion “is overwhelming.”

An online fundraiser created by the Howard County Professional Fire Fighters Association, surpassed its goal of raising $50,000 for Flynn’s family. The GoFundMe effort had received more than $71,000 as of Wednesday morning.

The owners of the home that burned, Janet and Nayab Siddiqui, donated $10,000 to the fund and said in a statement that they were grieving for Flynn.

