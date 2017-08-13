Howard County man, 19, dies in overnight crash

A 19-year-old Woodbine man is dead after a crash early Sunday in Howard County, police said.

Brandon Joseph Reese was pronounced dead at the scene after the 1998 Subaru Forester he was driving left the road and struck a tree. The crash took place just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Daisy Road, where Reese was traveling north, police said.

Police believe Reese was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Daisy Road was closed between Mullinix and Union Chapel roads for about three hours Sunday morning, according to police.

Howard County Police are investigating.

