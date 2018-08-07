Police: Two food vendor employees found dead of suspected overdoses at Howard County Fair

Howard County police said two food vendor employees were found dead of suspected drug overdoses on Tuesday inside a locked bunk house at the county fair.

Police were called to the fair in West Friendship about 11:50 a.m. by an employee who had realized that the two men were inside the locked building. Members of the fire department forced their way inside and found the two men dead.

Police have not yet publicly identified the men, but said they are both from outside Maryland. One man is in his 30s and one is in his 40s, police said.

Investigators found "evidence of drug use” at the scene, police said, adding that there were no indications of foul play.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

