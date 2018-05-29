Ellicott City business owners, residents prepare to visit Main Street properties, assess damage

Ellicott City business owners and residents were preparing to access their Main Street properties Tuesday for the first time since a flash flood devastated the historic Howard County town Sunday.

Howard County officials were granting credentials to business owners, property owners and residents, and would escort them to Main Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. They would each get only 10 minutes to access their property and retrieve essentials.

Residents and shop owners were lined up outside the George Howard building waiting for credentials and access Tuesday morning, with some calling the situation a case of “twisted deja vu” from the disastrous flood in 2016.

Sally Fox Tennant, who owns Discoveries on Main Street, worried she's been hit harder than last time as she waited for a county truck to escort her to Main Street. She remembered all the work that went in to fighting to reopen less than two years ago, and said she's not as sure she's ready to do it again.

Ellicott City was devastated by flash flooding from a massive rainstorm Sunday, just two years after a similar event forced the historic city in Howard County to rebuild much of its Main Street. See photos from the May 27 floods.

Tennant said she'll wait to assess the damage, but this time will do so through a lense of knowing how much work it would take to reopen.

"It's a matter of dollars and cents. There's a difference between hardship and losing everything," she said.

On Tuesday morning, Max Robinson, whose videos of Sunday’s flood have gone viral, awaited an escort to get access to his apartment near Portalli's restaurant. With only 10 minutes to get in and out, he said his focus was on grabbing the essentials and a few days worth of clothes.

Jeff Braswell owns several properties on Main Street and said he was four weeks from opening a new watch shop and coffee bar, called Jaxon Edwin, when the flood hit. When he thinks about reopening, he said shop owners will need to have a united front. Main Street, he said, will need "anchors" in order to thrive again, he said. "We need to work together."

This article will be updated.