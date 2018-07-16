State of emergency in Ellicott City to end Friday; move allows additional access after flood

Howard County officials said Monday that they will soon lift Ellicott City’s state of emergency, put in place in the aftermath of the May 27 deadly flash flood.

The state of emergency, previously slated to last until the end of the month, will be lifted Friday by an executive order from County Executive Allan Kittleman.

Steve Watts, the county’s flood recovery manager, announced the change during a meeting Monday night where officials discussed the county’s continued cleanup efforts.

Ending the state of emergency will reopen Main Street to a free flow of vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Higher on Main Street where some stores have begun to reopen, many owners claim they need the street to reopen to allow for customers to more easily reach their businesses.

Some shop owners on lower Main Street had previously criticized calls for greater access, saying it would impede their cleanup efforts.

Access to Tiber Alley off of Main Street will remain restricted as cleanup efforts continue, Watts said during the meeting.