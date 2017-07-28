One year later, Ellicott City's Main Street marks rebirth from deadly flood

As rising floodwaters rushed past her Ellicott City gallery that Saturday night a year ago, Robin Holliday thought maybe, just maybe, she could keep the water out.

She pulled the front door shut and stuffed bubble-wrap into the mail slot. Then the door frame cracked, glass shattered and water came rushing into HorseSpirit Arts Gallery.

Holliday scrambled across tables and counters to a back staircase and an upper floor, where her staff was huddled. Together, they watched as the torrent of brown water tossed trash cans, debris, cars. When the flood finally receded, five inches of mud coated the gallery floor, and scores of artworks — paintings, pottery, jewelry — were destroyed.

Holliday knew right away what would come next.

“It never occurred to me not to rebuild,” she said. “I never even went down that thought path.”

Ellicott City leaders and residents on Sunday are marking the first anniversary of the sudden flood that killed two and cost the historic Main Street area tens of millions of dollars in damage and lost business.

A year after the disaster, they say, Main Street — a quirky mix of restaurants, art galleries, thrift stores and gift shops that has attracted hundreds of thousands of shoppers, diners and visitors annually — is coming back.

Howard County has spent $10.8 million to repair roads and sidewalks, stabilize stream beds and make other fixes. County Executive Allan Kittleman last week announced another $18 million in long-term work upstream on the Patapsco River to slow the flow of water and, officials hope, reduce the likelihood of a repeat.

Ninety percent of businesses have reopened, officials say, and more than 70 percent of households have returned.

After the flood, officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency asked Kittleman how long he expected it would take to get most of Main Street functional.

The county executive estimated two to three years.

They didn’t think so. More like 10 years, they said.

“To think about that, and think where we are now, I think we’re definitely ahead of schedule,” said Kittleman, a Republican. “But we have a long way to go. I don’t want anyone to think that we’re done.”

More than six inches of rain fell in two hours last July 30, causing the Tiber and Hudson branches of the Patapsco to swell to historic levels, jump their banks and send torrents down Main Street. Water gouged away sidewalks, revealing basements and building foundations, and swept dozens of cars into the river. Trees toppled into buildings and blocked streets. Water coursed through busted doors and windows. Mud covered floods and walls.

Two people — 35-year-old Jessica Watsula of Lebanon, Pa., and 38-year-old Joseph Anthony Blevins of Windsor Mill — were killed. Locals blame the flood for later claiming a third life, when 67-year-old Precious Gifts owner John Peter Pacylowski Jr. died in a fall from scaffolding while repairing his store in September.

University of Baltimore analysts, commissioned by the county, concluded the storm cost Ellicott City $42 million in lost economic activity and $18 million in lost wages.

Ellicott City had flooded before — the river rose more than 14 feet during Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972 — but this time the water came so fast and so destructively that some predicted it would take years to recover.

“I could not envision how we could possibly come back,” said Jon Weinstein, a Democrat who represents Ellicott City on the Howard County Council.

“We still bear the scars, no doubt,” Weinstein said. “But we are much farther along than I expected. It’s near miraculous, I think.”

Brendan Nass lost both his fledgling gallery and his home in the flood. He had opened the gallery, Pistachio, just two weeks before the flood, and lived in an apartment upstairs.

Nass got back into his apartment in November and reopened Pistachio in April.

“It’s really crazy how fast a lot has come back,” he said. “It gave everyone a chance to restart. It was a terrible, tragic event, but everyone has found the good in it.”

The flood has caused a shuffling in the district’s business community. Some businesses reopened in their same locations; others moved to new ones. Some closed for good; some spots, left vacant, attracted new businesses.

Gaping holes remain. The sites that housed the restaurants Cacao Lane and Portalli’s, for example, remain empty. Cacao Lane is being remodeled to house retail shops; Portalli’s is under construction with signs promising the restaurant will return.

The Rumor Mill Fusion Bar & Restaurant on Tiber Alley off Main Street, where workers led patrons up ladders and onto the roof to escape the flood a year ago, is closed. Owner Matthew Milani announced this spring that he took a job as a chef at the governor’s mansion.

Joan Eve Classics & Collectibles was located in the building that suffered the worst damage in the flood. A car crashed through the front of the building; still closed, it’s covered by boards painted to mimic the look of the old shop. Owner Joan Eve Shea-Cohen ended up moving to a new spot down the street this summer.

In her new storefront, Shea-Cohen and store designer Gary Weltner set up a “survivor's window,” stocked with merchandise that survived the flood.

"People ask me all the time, 'Do you worry every time it rains?'” Shea-Cohen said. “I said, 'I can't do that.’”

“First of all, I'm 74, so if it happens again and I live through it again, I'll retire.

“We have no control over Mother Nature. I'm just going to enjoy it,” she said.

The clothing boutique Sweet Elizabeth Jane also moved, from the former Caplan’s department store. The large space was nearly obliterated by floodwaters.

Sweet Elizabeth Jane reopened in November inside a large two-story building on Main Street that in the 1920s housed Ellicott City's first Ford dealership.