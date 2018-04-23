Woman killed in crash on Ellicott City's Main Street, Howard County police say

Howard County police are investigating a crash that killed a 30-year-old woman in Ellicott City early Monday.

Police said Jeanette Marcella Carmody, 30, of Ellicott City, was killed when the 2014 Toyota Corolla she was driving went off the road around a curve and struck three parked, unoccupied vehicles.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:18 a.m. as she was traveling west in the 8500 block of Main St. There was no one else in her vehicle and no one else was injured, police said.

The western end of Main Street between Rogers Avenue and Ellicott Mills Drive was closed for several hours overnight.

Police said they are investigating to determine the cause of the crash. They said Carmody was not wearing a seat belt.