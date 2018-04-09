Man, 30, killed in crash, the second in Ellicott City on Sunday

A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Ellicott City on Sunday night, police said.

Dante Taylor was driving a 2003 Lincoln Town Car west on Frederick Road past Terra Maria Way just before 8 p.m., when he tried to pass a 2006 Subaru Impreza on the shoulder, left the road and hit a utility pole, Howard County police said.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Impreza was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No phone number was listed for Taylor’s Ellicott City home.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash was the second in Ellicott City over the weekend. At about 3 a.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Saif Bryant of Columbia was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to Howard County police.

Bryant was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Centennial Lane near Burnside Drive, police said, when the car left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree, catching on fire.

Police said Bryant, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only person inside.

Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this article.

