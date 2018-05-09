Townhouse fire in Elkridge draws response from Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties

Howard County fire officials say five units in an Elkridge townhouse community were affected Tuesday in a fire that caused “significant” damage.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

Fire officials said that at about 6:30 p.m., crews from Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties were dispatched to a fire in the 6600 block of Ducketts Lane, and upon arrival found smoke showing with multiple townhouse units involved.

Officials said that crews got the fire under control within an hour. Five townhouse units were affected with two suffering significant damage, according to the Howard County fire department.

Officials said two residents were being assisted by the Red Cross, and that a total of seven residents were affected by the fire.

Fire investigators were at the scene to attempt to determine the cause of the blaze. No damage estimate was given.