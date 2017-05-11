Pedestrian struck, killed in Ellicott City Wednesday

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night in Ellicott City, police said.

At about 10:15 p.m., a Fiat 500 was headed west on Baltimore National Pike near North Chatham Road when the driver, a 27-year-old man from Woodstock, struck a pedestrian in the road, police said.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, died from his injuries overnight.

The driver of the Fiat and a passenger, a 24-year-old man also from Woodstock, were not injured. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said their investigation indicates the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, and they are still investigating.