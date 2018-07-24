Cause of deadly Clarksville fire still not determined; union raises $50,000 for firefighter's grieving family

Federal, state and Howard County investigators on Tuesday continued to scrutinize the Monday blaze at a Clarksville home that killed firefighter Nathan Flynn.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Howard County fire department spokesman Brad Tanner said.

Investigators with the Howard County fire marshal’s office were at the site of the fire on Tuesday morning, Tanner said. They are being aided by the state fire marshal office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, including personnel from the ATF Fire Research Lab in Beltsville.

Firefighters were sent to the home at 7005 Woodscape Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported smoke in the building from “a potential lightning strike,” Tanner said.

Nearby resident Steven James said that a loud lightning strike woke him up around 2 a.m.

“It was so loud. It hit and it echoed,” James said of the noise, which he recognized because lightning has struck his house and nearby trees in the past.

Flynn, 34, was with one of the first crews to enter the building. A firefighter issued a mayday call at 2:20 a.m. when Flynn fell through the first floor into the basement, authorities said. He was extricated 22 minutes later and taken to Howard County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Flynn was a 13-year veteran of the Howard County fire department and the first career member of the department to die in the line of duty. He also volunteered at the Susquehanna Hose Co. in Havre de Grace, where he lived. He is survived by a wife and children.

In a public Facebook post on Monday night, Flynn’s wife, Celeste Ferguson Flynn, said, “My heart is broken and I have no words.”

“The loss is tremendous and numbing,” she wrote. “The show of support and compassion from family, friends, and the community is overwhelming. Nathan Flynn loved his job and he believed in the traditions and brotherhood more than most — he would be so proud of all of you and grateful for the care and grace shown to me today.”

An online fundraiser created by the local union, Howard County Professional Fire Fighters Association, surpassed its goal on Tuesday morning of raising $50,000 for Flynn’s family. The GoFundMe had received over $54,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The owners of the charred home, Janet and Nayab Siddiqui, donated $10,000 to the fund and said in a statement that they are grieving for Flynn.

“Structures can be rebuilt, but the loss of a loved one is irreplaceable,” the Siddiquis wrote. “We are profoundly grateful and thank the fire department for their bravery and dedication today.”

