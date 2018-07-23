Howard County firefighter dies fighting Clarksville house fire

A Howard County firefighter has died after battling a house fire in Clarksville early Monday morning.

The firefighter, whose name was not released, fell through the floor while fighting a seven-alarm blaze on the 700 block of Woodscape Drive, the Howard County Fire Department said. He was transported to Howard County General Hospital, where he died, according to Howard County fire spokesman Brad Tanner

Officials identified the firefighter as a 13-year veteran of the department. He was a Harford County resident, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman tweeted.

Three people who were inside of the house at the time of the fire were rescued safely, officials said. According to property records, the home is owned by Janet Siddiqui, who is running for Howard County Council.

Shortly before 8 a.m., smoke was still emanating from several holes in the building's roof as rain began to fall. Standing on a truck's ladder, a firefighter used a long rod to break out three large windowpanes and others cut down a small shrub in front of a building.

