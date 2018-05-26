Howard County police: Man critically injured after crashing SUV in Clarksville

A man is in critical condition after crashing his SUV in Clarksville on Saturday morning, according to Howard County police.
The 76-year-old man was driving his Toyota RAV4 east on Brighton Dam Road near Firethorn Lane at about 10:20 a.m., when he missed a curve and hit an embankment and a sign, police said.
The man, who lives in Olney, was flown by helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said. He was listed in critical condition Saturday.
Brighton Dam Road was closed for more than two hours after the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
