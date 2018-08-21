Three-car crash in Howard County leaves woman in critical condition

A three-vehicle crash in Howard County on Tuesday afternoon left one woman in critical condition and another injured, according to Howard County police.

Officials say a Toyota Corolla was driving south in the 9400 block of Washington Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. when it veered right and then swerved into oncoming traffic. The car then struck a Honda and a GMC truck.

The driver of the Toyota, Patricia Marie Johnston, 33, of Laurel, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where she is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was not injured. A passenger of the Honda was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

All northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane of Washington Blvd. are closed as police continue to investigate.

