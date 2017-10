A car smashed into a Howard County antiques shop Saturday evening, injuring one person, officials said.

Marc Fischer, public information officer for Howard County Fire & Rescue, said one person sustained minor injuries after a car drove into Sand Hill Antiques and Refinishing at Old Frederick and Sand Hill roads.

The road was closed from about 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Fischer said.

It was unclear what caused the incident and whether the injured person was the driver of the car.

CAPTION Public record show, former Baltimore County School Superintendent, Dallas Dance spent more than a third of the school days in 2016 traveling to out-of-state education conferences at a cost of tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars. (Baltimore Sun video) Public record show, former Baltimore County School Superintendent, Dallas Dance spent more than a third of the school days in 2016 traveling to out-of-state education conferences at a cost of tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION With plans to tear down more vacants mired in the city’s approval process, the state is turning money over to community organizations to jump-start redevelopment projects instead. With plans to tear down more vacants mired in the city’s approval process, the state is turning money over to community organizations to jump-start redevelopment projects instead.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger