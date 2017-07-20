Howard County to take over management of historic B&O museum in Ellicott City

Howard County officials say a plan to take over management of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Museum at Ellicott City by the county parks department will allow for more programming and extended hours for the popular local attraction.

The county owns the site of the museum at the former train station — a National Historic Landmark and the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States — and for the past 11 years has partnered with the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore to run it.

Under the new arrangement, the county's Department of Recreation & Parks will formally take over management and operation of the museum beginning Sept. 1. The site includes a main depot building built in 1830-31 and a freight house, designed by E. Francis Baldwin and built in 1885.

The move brings the historic station under an umbrella of sites in historic Ellicott City already managed by the recreation department's Living History and Heritage Program. The county oversees the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park, the Ellicott City Colored School, the Firehouse Museum, the Heritage Orientation Center, the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin and the Barnard Fort House.

Caitlin Chamberlain, heritage programs and facilities director for the department, said the county will staff the museum, offering free general admission, regular Saturday and Sunday hours and other expanded hours. The county will also develop some paid programming and special events. She said there will be volunteer opportunities at the site.

Chamberlain said adding the museum to sites the county already manages will also assist in marketing efforts.

"There's a cohesion to having them under one management and operation," she said.

Travis Harry, director of museum operations at the B&O Museum in Baltimore, agreed. He said over the years Howard County's work on heritage sites "has grown so much that it just became a no-brainer that this part of old Ellicott City would come to them."

He also said that as the historic district comes back from last year's deadly flood, it's important for historic attractions to be front and center of its rebirth.

"This will be great for [the district]," he said.

Harry said the B&O in Baltimore will still play a role at the Ellicott City museum as needed; helping with research or exhibit pieces the county might need and talking to recreation officials about programming.

He said the most recognizable pieces now on display — the red 1927 caboose outside and a 40-foot HO train layout — will still be on site.

"I don't think you'll see too much of a change in that," he said.

County officials also pledged another popular event associated with the museum, the annual LEGO block holiday train display, will still take place each winter.

The museum will close from Aug. 28 to Oct. 5 for minor renovations, then reopen Oct. 6 with free general admission.

In a press release about the change, John R. Byrd, director of the Department of Recreation & Parks, said county management of the site "will provide enhanced services to the public."

In the same release, County Executive Allan Kittleman praised the collaborative work the county has done in the past with B&O Baltimore, saying: "Because of this partnership, more visitors and residents of our community have a greater appreciation of Howard County's role in the rich history of railroading in our nation."

According to a history provided by the county, the station dates to May 22, 1830, when the railroad's first trip from Baltimore to Ellicott Mills occurred with horse drawn rail cars. Regular passenger service began soon after.

Later in 1830, the B&O demonstrated its Tom Thumb locomotive at Ellicott's Mills, and accepted a challenge to race it against a horse-drawn cart. Historical accounts say the Tom Thumb easily pulled away — until a belt slipped off a pulley, causing it to lose power. The horse won.

