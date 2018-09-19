Fire at Howard County apartment displaces eight, fire officials say

A Howard County fire displaced eight people from an apartment building early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The Howard County fire department arrived around 4 a.m. to find smoke coming out of a two-story house in the 11000 block of Guilford Road near Annapolis Junction. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the house had been converted to four separate apartments. Responders opened the attic, roof, walls and ceilings to extinguish the fire, which had spread in the void spaces throughout the house, according to a fire department statement.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross are assisting the eight displaced by the blaze.

