College Park woman, 24, killed in crash in Columbia early Sunday morning

Scott Dance
A 24-year-old woman died early Sunday morning when her vehicle veered off the road and struck a light pole in Columbia, Howard County police said.

At about 2 a.m., Elysse Camacho of College Park was headed east on Route 175 when the 2011 Honda Element she was driving went off the road near Tamar Drive. No one else was in the car.

Camacho was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they don’t know what caused the crash and are continuing to investigate.

