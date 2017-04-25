Ellicott City man charged in Reisterstown pharmacy robbery

Baltimore County police said Tuesday they have charged an Ellicott City man in connection with the March 25 robbery of a Reisterstown pharmacy.

Timothy Smallwood, 48, faces charges including armed robbery, first-degree assault and misdemeanor theft, police said. He is accused of pointing a handgun at a clerk the NatureCare pharmacy on Main Street and demanding pharmaceuticals.

Last week, police released surveillance photos connected to the incident. They said citizen tips helped lead to his identification and arrest.

The charges did not appear in online court records Tuesday so it was unclear whether Smallwood has an attorney. Police said he was being held without bail at the county detention center.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez