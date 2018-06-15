Councilman who represents twice-flooded Ellicott City to introduce bill to halt building permits in watershed

The Howard County councilman who represents Ellicott City said he plans to introduce emergency legislation next month to halt for a year the issuance of building permits in the watershed of the Patapsco River tributary that has overflowed its banks and flooded the historical mill town twice in the last two years.

The so-called Tiber Branch Watershed Safety Act will “pause development” and give county officials time to implement infrastructure improvements planned since the first flood in 2016 and evaluate what occurred during the flood last month, Councilman Jon Weinstein said in a statement Friday.

Weinstein proposed a similar, 9-month moratorium on building in the watershed after the 2016 flood, but it died at the council.

This time, he said the historic center of the town, which lies low near the Patapsco and is surrounded by rapidly elevating topography on all sides, is “extremely sensitive to the dramatic storms that we are seeing in the area with great frequency and intensity.”

Both major floods in the last two years were caused by intense rainfalls over short periods of time, and some experts have said that the amount of rain that fell would have flooded the town whether there was uphill development or not.

However, many locals have blamed development uphill from the historic town for contributing to the flooding by increasing the amount of impervious surface, thus increasing the amount of runoff pouring into the Tiber and Hudson, another local tributary. They say the county has done a poor job planning for the added runoff.

Weinstein’s bill mentions a number of planned steps by the county to study hydraulic issues, stormwater management, zoning regulations and the impact of past and future developments on the watershed, including public facilities such as roads, schools and government facilities.

“Rebuilding Ellicott City stronger, smarter, and safer requires more than just construction materials,” Weinstein said. “This legislation will enable the county government and Council to establish a better regulatory framework and continue with improvements to the stormwater and flood mitigation infrastructure.”

The bill will be introduced July 2 and voted on July 27. It would go into effect immediately if passed. A public hearing will be held on July 16 at 7 p.m. in the Banneker Room of the George Howard Building, at 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City.

