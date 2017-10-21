School bus fire temporarily shuts down southbound I-95 South; 40 students evacuated

A school bus from Virginia caught fire late Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 95 a half a mile north of Route 100 in Howard County, temporarily halting traffic.

Howard County Fire & Rescue personnel responded about 5 p.m. and evaluated around 40 students from a community college in Virginia, according to agency spokesman Adam Nolder.

Everyone on the bus was safely evacuated and no one was injured, Nolder said. The bus suffered severae damage.

Nolder said southbound I-95 had been partially reopened by 7 p.m.

