Half-marathon to close some roads in Columbia on Sunday morning

Sunday morning's run of the Columbia Half Marathon will lead to road closings in the area of Columbia Town Center, Howard County police say.

The following roads will be closed for the half-marathon, which runs from 8 a.m. to oon Sunday:

•Little Patuxent Parkway, between Sterrett Place and the Little Patuxent Parkway loop;

•Cedar Lane, between Little Patuxent Parkway and Harriet Tubman Lane;

•Hickory Ridge Road, between Little Patuxent Parkway and Martin Road;

•Martin Road, between Hickory Ridge Road and Freetown Road;

•Harriet Tubman Lane, between Freetown Road and Cedar Lane.

Police urge motorists heading for the Columbia Town Center or The Mall in Columbia while the marathon is being run to use the Little Patuxent Parkway/Town Center exits off Route 29.