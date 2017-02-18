Winners: Best of Harford County 2016

Governmental elections weren’t the only races running last fall. More than 12,000 people also cast their votes in the annual Best of Harford County readers’ poll, honoring the local places, personalities and organizations that shape the community.
Spanning 60 categories, the results reflect reader recommendations for everything from dentists to doggie day care.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in October and November.
OUT & ABOUT
Art Studio/Gallery: Arts by the Bay
Honorable mentions:
Harford Artists Gallery
Amazing Glaze
Exploration Art School
Annual Event/Festival: Maryland State BBQ Bash
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Festival for the Arts
Harford County Farm Fair
Darlington Apple Festival
Charity/Nonprofit: Humane Society of Harford County
Honorable mentions:
SARC
Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna
Elected Official: County Executive Barry Glassman
Honorable mentions:
Sherriff Jeffrey R. Gahler
Clerk of the Circuit Court James Reilly
Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin
Kids’ Activities: The Arena Club kids’ programs
Honorable mentions:
Jump On It Fun Center
That Bouncy Place
Kinetic Youth Academy
Museum: Havre de Grace Decoy Museum
Honorable mentions:
Steppingstone Farm Museum
Havre de Grace Maritime Museum
Liriodendron
Park/Outdoor Spot: Annie’s Playground
Honorable mentions:
Ma & Pa Trail
Rocks State Park
Churchville Golf Driving Range
Principal: Thomas Smith, Youth’s Benefit Elementary School
Honorable mentions:
Stacey Gerringer, Abingdon Elementary School
Madeleine Hobik, St. Margaret’s School
Dyann Mack, Bel Air Elementary School
Private School: The John Carroll School
Honorable mentions:
St. Margaret School
Harford Day School
Friends School of Harford
Special Event Venue: Rockfield Manor
Honorable mentions:
Liriodendron
Swan Harbor Farm
The Arena Club
RECREATION
Dance Lessons: Dancing With Friends
Honorable mentions:
Rage Box Contemporary Dance Center
Supernova Dance Company
Dance With Me School of Dance
Golf Course: Bulle Rock
Honorable mentions:
Mountain Branch Golf Club
Maryland Golf and Country Clubs
Winters Run Golf Club
Gym/Fitness Center: Bel Air Athletic Club
Honorable mentions:
The Arena Club
Planet Fitness
The Y in Abingdon (Ward)
Martial Arts Classes: U.S. Taekwondo Academy
Honorable mentions:
Method MMA
Tae Kwon Do Masters
Chung’s Martial Art
Music Lessons: Music Land
Honorable mentions:
Maryland Conservatory of Music
Jim Bowley Guitar Instruction
Jessica Deskin School of Music
Personal Trainer: Kim Kellagher, The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Wendy O’Bryant, The Arena Club
Kelly Albright, Boot Camps by Kelly
Travis Hash, Anytime Fitness and Hash Fitness
Swim Club: The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Athletic Club
Fountain Green Swim Club
Fallston Club
Yoga Classes: Peace Yoga
Honorable mentions:
The Arena Club
Bel Air Athletic Club
The Y in Abingdon (Ward)
SHOPPING
Antique Shop: The Painted Mill
Honorable mentions:
Belle Patri
Bahoukas Antique Mall
Grassy Creek Antiques & Country Store
Bridal Boutique: K&B Bridals
Honorable mentions:
Amanda Ritchey Bridal and Beauty
Edel’s Bridal Boutique
Pizzazz Wedding Boutique
Car Dealership: Jones Junction Auto Group
Honorable mentions:
Boyle Buick GMC
Adams Jeep of Maryland
Thompson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Clothing Boutique: Tiger Lily
Honorable mentions:
Pink Silhouette
Tiny Toes
Urban Pearl
Consignment/Resale Shop: Uptown Cheapskate
Honorable mentions:
Belle Patri
Kid to Kid
Painted Daisy Consignment Boutique
Furniture Store: Gardiner Wolf Furniture
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Furniture
Simply Grande
Ashley Furniture HomeStore
Gift Shop: Two Sisters Gallery
Honorable mentions:
Ann Marie’s Hallmark
Mayfields
Pizzazz
Jeweler: Saxon’s Diamond Centers
Honorable mentions:
Kay Jewelers
Littman Jewelers
Talles Diamonds & Gold
FOOD & DRINK
Beer, Wine and/or Liquor Store: Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse
Honorable mentions:
Wine World Beer & Spirits
Bel Air Liquors
Friendship Wine & Liquor
Caterer: Pairings Bistro
Honorable mentions:
Laurrapin Grille
Half Pints Sports Pub & Grill
Dean and Brown Catering
Farmer’s Market/Stand: Bel Air Farmers’ Market
Honorable mentions:
Brad’s Produce
Harman’s Farm Market
Jones Family Farm
Grocery store: Wegmans, Abingdon
Honorable mentions:
ShopRite, Main Street Bel Air
ShopRite, Forest Hill
Safeway, Bel Air
Vineyard/Winery: Fiore Winery & Distillery
Honorable mentions:
Harford Vineyard & Winery
Mount Felix Vineyard & Winery
Legends Vineyard
PERSONAL SERVICES
Auto Repair Shop: Forest Hill Automotive
Honorable mentions:
Jones Junction Auto Group
Dave Serio’s Vehicle Service Plus
Faby’s Auto Repair
Bank/Credit Union: APG Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
M&T Bank
Har-Co Credit Union
PNC
Barber Shop: Old Line Barbers
Honorable mentions:
Brian Bunce Barbers
Town Barbers
Axels Barbershop
Child Care: The Goddard School
Honorable mentions:
Celebree Learning Centers
Stonewall Day Care Center
Harford Community College Early Learning
Day Spa: Jordan Thomas Salon & Spa
Honorable mentions:
Spa on the Boulevard
Lavish Salon & Spa
Massage Envy
Doggie Day Care: Best Friends Fur Ever Dog Daycare & Overnight Resort
Honorable mentions:
Country Comfort Kennels & Camp for Pets
PetSmart PetsHotel
BowWag Kennels
Financial Adviser: The Kelly Group
Honorable mentions:
Harford Financial Group
Edward Jones
Wells Fargo
Florist: Richardson’s Flowers & Gifts
Honorable mentions:
Petals ’n Posies
Amanda’s Florist
Flowers by Lucy
Hair Salon: Jordan Thomas Salon & Spa
Honorable mentions:
Lavish Salon & Spa
NVS Salon & Spa
Visage Salon & Day Spa
Pet Groomer: 4 Paws Spa and Training Center
Honorable mentions:
PetSmart
Pawsitively Purrfect
Burlane Cat & Dog Boutique
Real Estate Agent: Laura Snyder, Keller Williams
Honorable mentions:
Lee Tessier, Keller Williams
Chris Streett, Streett Hopkins Real Estate
Cecil Hill Hr., Coldwell Banker
Tattoo Parlor: Flesh Tattoo Co.
Honorable mentions:
Tattoo Dynasty
Daddy Dice Tattoo Co. (tie)
House of Poncho’s (tie)
Travel Agency: AAA Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
Hurley World Travel
Partners in Travel
Travel Makers
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Alternative Wellness Services: Ultimate Health
Honorable mentions:
Acupuncture Associates of Bel Air
Harford Acupuncture & Associates
Remedy Wellness
Animal Hospital: Bel Air Veterinary Hospital
Honorable mentions:
Hickory Veterinary Hospital
Chadwell Animal Hospital
Animal Emergency Hospital
Chiropractor: Dr. Poane’s Chiropractic Office
Honorable mentions:
Chiropractic Care of Bel Air
Ultimate Health
Spineworks Medical Center
Dental Practice: Laurel Bush Family Dentistry
Honorable mentions:
Abingdon Family Dentistry
Bel Air Smile Partners
Miranda Family Dentistry
Eye Care: Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates
Honorable mentions:
Wilmer Eye Institute at Bel Air
Advanced Eye Care
Vision Associates
OB/GYN Practice: Upper Chesapeake Women’s Care
Honorable mentions:
Susquehanna OB/GYN & Nurse Midwifery
Capital Women’s Care
Steven C. Lenowitz, M.D.
Orthodontist: Dr. Stephen Godwin, Bel Air Orthodontics
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Joseph LaPonzina
Amanda Gallagher Orthodontics
Drs. Isaacs, Nawy and Stern Orthodontics
Pediatrician: Pediatric Partners
Honorable mentions:
Box Hill Pediatrics
Bright Oaks Pediatric Center
North Park Pediatrics
Physical Therapist: Agape Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation
Honorable mentions:
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute
ATI Physical Therapy
Gold Medal Physical Therapy
Primary Care Physician: Harford Primary Care
Honorable mentions:
Smalldore Family Practice Associates
Plumtree Family Health Center
Dr. Julie Tinney
Urgent Care Center: Patient First
Honorable mentions:
ExpressCare
MedStar PromptCare
Total Urgent Care
HOME
Flooring and Carpeting: Bel Air Carpet
Honorable mentions:
Top Notch Floors
Carpets & Flooring by Denny Lee
George’s Carpet One
Garden Center/Nursery: The Mill
Honorable mentions:
Grier’s Nursery & Greenhouses
Home Depot
Kroh’s Nursery
Home Improvement Contractor: Bel Air Construction
Honorable mentions:
Krause Companies
Bailey Building & Remodeling
W.M. Remodeling
Homebuilder: Ryan Homes
Honorable mentions:
Bailey Building & Remodeling
Richmond American Homes
Korey Homes
Housecleaning Service: The Cleaning Authority
Honorable mentions:
Merry Maids
Maid to Perfection
Interior Designer/Decorator: Simply Grande
Honorable mentions:
Joy Home Design
Billee Smith Designs
Christy Brown Interior Design
Landscaper: Lawnscape
Honorable mentions:
Akehurst Landscape Services
Ivy Hill Land Services
Turf Connection
Plumber: PlumbCrazy/Bogan’s Plumbing
Honorable mentions:
Grove Plumbing and Heating
Hometown Plumbing Services
Cobra Plumbing Services