Hot Property: Oakfield Farm is anything but rustic

Tucked away in Bel Air’s renowned horse-breeding countryside, Oakfield Farm is an equestrian’s dream home. This pristine and historic stone residence was built in 1920 and has since undergone more than $1 million in renovations. Its magnificent 25-acre lot includes a pond and creek, five pastures, three run-in sheds and a restored 100-year-old barn. The backyard also boasts a tennis court alongside a heated saltwater pool and pool house. Enjoy these outdoor amenities during milder months, and gather with family near one of five indoor fireplaces on chilly nights.

Listing agents: Jane Cummings and Mark Angelozzi,

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, 410-583-0400

1100 Schucks Road, Bel Air

Listing Price: $1.745 million