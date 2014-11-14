Hot Property: Oakfield Farm is anything but rustic

Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
Oakfield Farm in Bel Air is an equestrian's dream home.

Tucked away in Bel Air’s renowned horse-breeding countryside, Oakfield Farm is an equestrian’s dream home. This pristine and historic stone residence was built in 1920 and has since undergone more than $1 million in renovations. Its magnificent 25-acre lot includes a pond and creek, five pastures, three run-in sheds and a restored 100-year-old barn. The backyard also boasts a tennis court alongside a heated saltwater pool and pool house. Enjoy these outdoor amenities during milder months, and gather with family near one of five indoor fireplaces on chilly nights. 

Listing agents: Jane Cummings and Mark Angelozzi,
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, 410-583-0400

 

1100 Schucks Road, Bel Air
Listing Price: $1.745 million

By the numbers

5,800 square feet 

25 acres

bedrooms

full baths

half baths

fireplaces 

covered porches

carriage house

barn

tennis court

pool

pond

